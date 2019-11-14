Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Eddie writes his hero essay on Allen Iverson.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) The story of the viral plan this year to storm Area 51.

Long Island Medium (TLC at 9) Theresa does a reading for people of different faiths.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Erin deliberates over a life-changing opportunity.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ian Bremmer, Donna Brazile, Frank Bruni and Jaime Harrison.

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Only Hansen knows where the key pages are hidden.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) Two stars of a 1970s horror show talk to a podcaster about the origins of their cult TV program.

Returning

The Toys That Made Us (Netflix) Season 3.

Premieres

I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix) Six-part series follows the Charli XCX-formed, all-female pop band Nasty Cherry.

Movies

Earthquake Bird (Netflix) Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough star in this adaptation of Susanna Jones’s novel about an enigmatic expat who’s suspected of killing her friend.

Klaus (Netflix) A selfish postal worker and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.

Christmas a la Mode (Lifetime at 8) Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas.

A Daughter’s Plan to Kill (LMN at 8) Katie and Greg Carlyle invite Greg’s estranged daughter Samantha to live with them, inviting violence and deceit into their home.

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (Showtime at 9) The life and suspicious death of boxer Sonny Liston.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Celine Dion, Tig Notaro, Colin O’Brady, Shin Lim.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) David Harbour, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kristin Chenoweth, Cobie Smulders.

— Nina Zafar

