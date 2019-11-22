(All times Eastern.)

The Voice (NBC at 8) The top 11 artists will perform songs selected by fans.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Kate has to take Simone off service when things start to get “creepy” with a charter guest.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jennifer grows closer to Brandon.

Botched (E! at 10) Paul Nassif does a rhinoplasty on a woman who hates her nose.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun continues to struggle as he grows closer to Carly.

Premieres

Balthazar (Acorn TV) A smart yet unconventional forensic pathologist helps solve the most baffling crimes in Paris.

Wrap Battle (Freeform at 9) DIY-ers compete in a gift-wrapping competition, battling it out to deliver amazing results in different challenges, with each vying to win $50,000.

AD

Documentary

College Behind Bars (PBS at 9) Lynn Novick directs a four-part look at convicts attempting to earn college degrees while in prison. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daisy Ridley, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Eric Dyson, Noah Cyrus featuring Leon Bridges.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert De Niro,
J.J. Abrams.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Thomas Middleditch, Pardison Fontaine featuring Offset.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sterling K. Brown, Gilbert Gottfried, Derren Brown.

Nina Zafar

AD
AD