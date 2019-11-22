The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun continues to struggle as he grows closer to Carly.
Premieres
Balthazar (Acorn TV) A smart yet unconventional forensic pathologist helps solve the most baffling crimes in Paris.
Wrap Battle (Freeform at 9) DIY-ers compete in a gift-wrapping competition, battling it out to deliver amazing results in different challenges, with each vying to win $50,000.
Documentary
College Behind Bars (PBS at 9) Lynn Novick directs a four-part look at convicts attempting to earn college degrees while in prison. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daisy Ridley, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Eric Dyson, Noah Cyrus featuring Leon Bridges.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert De Niro,
J.J. Abrams.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Thomas Middleditch, Pardison Fontaine featuring Offset.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sterling K. Brown, Gilbert Gottfried, Derren Brown.
