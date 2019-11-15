Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson is torn between his loyalty to his family and his commitment to saving Freeland.

Botched (E! at 10) Terry Dubrow helps a mother of nine with a terrible capsular contracture case.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull must help an old college friend who’s been charged with negligent homicide after his son kills his sibling with a handgun.

AD

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Lim and Melendez struggle in their relationship as they work to separate their work from their personal life.

AD

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Corey and Chum visit a classic-car showroom to see a Shelby Series 1.

Premieres

Hometown Horror (Travel at 9) A small town in Upstate New York is stalked by a horrific apparition called the Pigman.

Blind Date (Bravo at 11:30) In the age of social media, hopeful singles are taking the plunge and looking to make real, in-person connections.

Returning

Secrets (Smithsonian at 8) Season 6.

Fatal Attraction (TV One at 9) Season 9.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nicole Byer.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Cobie Smulders, Tones and I.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Adam Driver, Adrienne Warren, the 1975.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Helen Hunt, Dave East.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sienna Miller, Matthew Rhys, Jacqueline Woodson, Jon Theodore.

— Nina Zafar

AD