The Voice (NBC at 8) The singers participate in the knockout round.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) An intoxicated charter guest stresses out the crew.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Rick chooses between a 1960s muscle car and a 1920s rumrunning boat.

Returning

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking at 9) Chefs and restaurateurs pick what dishes they’d bring with them if they were stuck on a desert island, including what dessert Wolfgang Puck chooses above all others.

Movies

A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix) This documentary captures the joy and heartbreak of families separated by the U.S.-Mexico border sharing a short but bittersweet reunion in 2018.

Little Miss Sumo (Netflix) A

20-year-old female sumo prodigy, Hiyori Kon, attempts to revolutionize Japan’s national pastime.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emma Thompson, Joel Kinnaman, Liam Gallagher.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Queen Latifah, Radhika Jones, Wu-Tang Clan.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Lithgow, Louis Tomlinson, Rebecca Ferguson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Gloria Steinem, Omar Apollo.

— Nina Zafar

