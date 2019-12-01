Black Lightning (CW at 9) Black Lightning faces off with the ASA.

His Dark Materials (HBO at 9) Lyra and Iorek are led on a new path by the alethiometer.

Love It or List It (HGTV at 9) A couple tries to settle into their dream neighborhood, but their foreclosure home needs a lot of fixes.

Prodigal Son (Fox at 9) Malcolm defies the FBI’s orders and snoops around the case of the Junkyard Killer.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy reunites with his dying father while the other doctors must tend to a star football player with a spinal injury.

Returning

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 8) Celebrity judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak join the new season to judge the most extravagant light displays.

Making It (NBC at 10) New competitors try their best to impress Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman with their craftsmanship.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Adam Scott.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Mulaney, Karlie Kloss, Solange.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) James Corden, Mena Massoud, Brad Paisley, Ozuna.

— Hau Chu

