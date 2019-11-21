Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake asks that Adam and Cristal put an end to their bickering.

Long Island Medium (TLC at 9) Two moms reconnect with their lost children.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank is forced to make staffing changes but is skeptical.

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Jack and her archers battle vampires taking over the city.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) A young woman must reckon with a decision made years ago.

Premieres

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix) Ride along as police officers and drug smugglers go toe-to-toe, trying to outwit each other in locales around the world.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix) Each episode in this eight-part Netflix anthology series takes its story from a Dolly Parton song and will feature a different cast and setting, though Parton will appear in multiple episodes.

The Feed (Amazon Prime) A 10-episode adaptation of Nick Clark Windo’s novel is set in a near future where high-tech implants allow human brains to have direct connections to the Internet.

Specials

Nailed It! Holiday! (Netflix) Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres return with a shiny new slate of guest judges to see how ho-ho-horrible things can get.

Movies

The Magical Christmas Shoes (Lifetime at 8) A pair of magical shoes step into Kayla’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love.

Ready for War (Showtime at 9) This documentary sheds a light on the often-overlooked issue of deported U.S. military veterans.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Legend, M. Night Shyamalan.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Daniel Craig, Lena Waithe.

— Nina Zafar

