(All times Eastern.)

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (VH1 at 8) Lyrica rethinks her relationship.

The Voice (NBC at 8) Live semifinal featuring the top eight performers.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) The crew gets to play with elephants, and Simone learns what Tanner told the crew.

Returning

The Art Detectives (Acorn TV) Bendor Grosvenor and Jacky Klein seek out the work of some of the biggest names in art. Season 4.

Diesel Brothers (Discovery at 8) The Diesel Brother buy diesel trucks headed for the scrap heap and give them new leases on life, plus a big announcement from the Dirty Mudder Truckers. Season 2.

Twin Turbos (Discovery at 10:11) From creating a truck modeled after a fighter jet to developing the first-ever drift racing truck, the DeBertis have been building one-of-a-kind rides. Season 2.

Special

A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix) M’Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Timothée Chalamet, Ashley Graham, Bong Joon Ho, Summer Walker.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Saoirse Ronan, Tom Brokaw.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billie Eilish, Ali Wong, guest host Alicia Keys.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Quentin Tarantino, Aisling Bea, Michael Lewis, Coady Willis.

Nina Zafar