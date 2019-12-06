Diesel Brothers (Discovery at 8) The Diesel Brother buy diesel trucks headed for the scrap heap and give them new leases on life, plus a big announcement from the Dirty Mudder Truckers. Season 2.
Twin Turbos (Discovery at 10:11) From creating a truck modeled after a fighter jet to developing the first-ever drift racing truck, the DeBertis have been building one-of-a-kind rides. Season 2.
Special
A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix) M’Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Timothée Chalamet, Ashley Graham, Bong Joon Ho, Summer Walker.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Saoirse Ronan, Tom Brokaw.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billie Eilish, Ali Wong, guest host Alicia Keys.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Quentin Tarantino, Aisling Bea, Michael Lewis, Coady Willis.
—