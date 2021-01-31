9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox at 9) As a wildfire spreads across Texas, crew members from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand and the 126.
Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) An exchange is made between the two trains, but a greater revelation might be just over the horizon.
Premieres
Bucket List (Crackle) College football legend Brian Bosworth tours eight of the best college football stadiums, interviewing coaches, former star players and fans to determine why each deserves a spot on every fan’s bucket list.
Special
Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing (VH1 at 8) This one-hour special brings together beloved couples from “Love & Hip Hop” and beyond to detail how they first met and what makes their relationship tick.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Jay Baruchel.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Remi Wolf.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ethan Hawke, Mickey Guyton.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Robin Wright, Chris Bianco, Bahamas featuring the Teskey Brothers.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Viggo Mortensen, Quinn XCII featuring Chelsea Cutler.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Post Malone, Mary Steenburgen, Matt Cameron.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Russ.
— Nina Zafar