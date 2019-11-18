Arrow (CW at 9) Diggle reunites with someone from his past.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs cook a Thanksgiving meal.

Counting On (TLC at 9) Joe and Kendra visit Jinger and Jeremy in Texas.

Empire (Fox at 9) Cookie realizes music is her first love and wants to get back into it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) A video of Tamra listing rumors about Kelly goes viral.

AD

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Ashley embraces being single.

AD

This Is Us (NBC at 9) The Pearson family has its first Thanksgiving in Philadelphia.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Junior introduces Bow to virtual reality.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9) The team tackles a possible kidnappingcase.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Reynolds gets news that could change his life.

Special

Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled (Netflix) Newlywed Iliza Shlesinger dissects wedding traditions as she mines her nuptials for laughs.

Returning

Movie

Frontline: For Sama (PBS at 10) The story of one woman’s journey through love, motherhood, war and survival during the Syrian conflict.

Late Night

AD

Conan (TBS at 11) Thomas Middleditch.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chadwick Boseman, Evan Rachel Wood, David Byrne and the Broadway cast of “David Byrne’s American Utopia.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Helena Bonham Carter, Lena Waithe, Lady Antebellum.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Michael Douglas, Victoria Beckham, DJ Shadow featuring De La Soul.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Gad, Anna Camp, Adam Lambert.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Robert Pattinson, Al Gore, Nicole Rucker, Jon Theodore.

— Nina Zafar

AD