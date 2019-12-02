The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) On the Key West trip, Gina and Emily worry about Vicki’s actions in regard to Kelly and urge her to come clean.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Kayla and Luke have a gender reveal.

Returning

Homicide City: Charlotte (ID at 9) Season 3.

Body Cam (ID at 10) Season 2.

Specials

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special (ABC at 8) This special features Paisley’s signature humor, plus a few surprises and musical performances.

24/7: Kelly Slater (HBO at 9) Documentary chronicling the prolific surfer’s life in the weeks leading up to the Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii.

CMA Country Christmas (ABC at 9) Artists, including Lady Antebellum, Kristin Chenoweth, Trisha Yearwood and more take the stage for a night of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jay Baruchel, Garrett Millerick.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Delaney, Felicity Jones, Tomi Adeyemi, Burna Boy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Henry Cavill, Chris Shepherd, Beck.

— Nina Zafar

