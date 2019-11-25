SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Elite Navy SEALs train for, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions their country can ask.

South Park (Comedy Central at 10) The kids visit Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo.

Returning

The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle (Food at 10) In snowy Wolfeboro, N.H., five aspiring food truck teams are challenged with naughty and nice holiday ingredients, and they compete for sales while battling the elements in a winter wonderland. Season 11.

Movies

A Very Vintage Christmas (Lifetime at 8) The owner of a vintage shop finds a hidden box with a collection of mementos chronicling a romantic union, and she makes it her mission to deliver the box to its owner.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Boyega, Abigail Spencer, JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) LL Cool J, José Andrés.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Evan Rachel Wood, Melissa Benoist, Mike Birbiglia, Bloc Party.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jeff Goldblum, Jacqueline Novak.

— Nina Zafar

