The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Hannah Brown is at the end of her journey and must choose the recipient of her final rose. But will the couple get their happily ever after? (Mark Bourdillon/ABC)

(All Times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Actress Ellie Kemper joins the show as a guest judge while the contestants have their final chance to win over the judges before the live shows.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) Contestants face challenges such as a cake made of beef.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) The third and final part of the reunion ends with discussions over Camille’s walk-out and Lisa Vanderpump’s behavior during the season.

Drunk History (Comedy Central at 10) A satrical look at Florence Nightingale and Douglas Hegdahl.

Pose (FX at 10) Angel discovers the risks of the modeling world while the House of Evangelista prepares a pratical joke on Frederica.

Debate

Democratic Presidential Debate (Part 1) (CNN at 8) Democratic presidential hopefuls meet in Detroit for the debates spread across two nights.

Specials

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Streaming) Cummings’s fourth stand-up special is filmed in her hometown of Washington.Cummings covers modern feminism, technology and more.

Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters (Discovery at 9) Hosts reenact recent shark attacks to find out how things could have ended differently.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Olivia Nuzzi.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Highwomen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Hannah Brown, Kathy Griffin, Anthony Davis.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Legend, Mandy Moore, Hollywood Vampires.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Wanda Sykes, Jose Antonio Vargas, Jeff Quay.