(All Times Eastern.)
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Actress Ellie Kemper joins the show as a guest judge while the contestants have their final chance to win over the judges before the live shows.
Chopped (Food Network at 9) Contestants face challenges such as a cake made of beef.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) The third and final part of the reunion ends with discussions over Camille’s walk-out and Lisa Vanderpump’s behavior during the season.
Drunk History (Comedy Central at 10) A satrical look at Florence Nightingale and Douglas Hegdahl.
Pose (FX at 10) Angel discovers the risks of the modeling world while the House of Evangelista prepares a pratical joke on Frederica.
Democratic Presidential Debate (Part 1) (CNN at 8) Democratic presidential hopefuls meet in Detroit for the debates spread across two nights.
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Streaming) Cummings’s fourth stand-up special is filmed in her hometown of Washington.Cummings covers modern feminism, technology and more.
Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters (Discovery at 9) Hosts reenact recent shark attacks to find out how things could have ended differently.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Olivia Nuzzi.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Bacon, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Highwomen.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Hannah Brown, Kathy Griffin, Anthony Davis.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Legend, Mandy Moore, Hollywood Vampires.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Wanda Sykes, Jose Antonio Vargas, Jeff Quay.
