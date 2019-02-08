The 61st Annual Grammy Awards (CBS at 8 on Sunday) Brandi Carlile during rehearsal for the show, which will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Timothy Kuratek/CBS)

Listings for Feb. 9.

(All times Eastern).

Returning

The Break (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Premieres

Seduced by Evil (Oxygen at 8) A documentary about con man Derek Allred and the women he affected.

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (Lifetime at 8) The daughter of the mob boss speaks out.

Heart of Darkness (ID at 9) How love and passion can lead to murder.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) The state of bees in the nation from Stephen Burke, secretary of the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Sens. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Reps. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), investigative journalist John Solomon.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Thomas Pickering, former ambassador to the United Nations.

Returning

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) Season 3.

Private Eyes (ION at 9) Season 3.

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC at midnight) Season 3.

Special

Margaret: The Rebel Princess (WETA at 10) A two-part series about the princess who influenced the sexual and social revolution.

Premieres

Deadly Cults (Oxygen at 8) A look into cults that have led to murder.

Hustle (Viceland at 9) Follow New York City entrepreneurs in this series from executive producers Alicia Keys and Marcus Samuelsson.

America’s Lost Vikings (Science at 10) A six-part series exploring the potential existence of Vikings in North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus.