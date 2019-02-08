Listings for Feb. 9.
(All times Eastern).
The Break (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Seduced by Evil (Oxygen at 8) A documentary about con man Derek Allred and the women he affected.
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (Lifetime at 8) The daughter of the mob boss speaks out.
Heart of Darkness (ID at 9) How love and passion can lead to murder.
White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) The state of bees in the nation from Stephen Burke, secretary of the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association.
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Sens. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.).
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Reps. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), investigative journalist John Solomon.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Thomas Pickering, former ambassador to the United Nations.
The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) Season 3.
Private Eyes (ION at 9) Season 3.
Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC at midnight) Season 3.
Margaret: The Rebel Princess (WETA at 10) A two-part series about the princess who influenced the sexual and social revolution.
Deadly Cults (Oxygen at 8) A look into cults that have led to murder.
Hustle (Viceland at 9) Follow New York City entrepreneurs in this series from executive producers Alicia Keys and Marcus Samuelsson.
America’s Lost Vikings (Science at 10) A six-part series exploring the potential existence of Vikings in North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus.
