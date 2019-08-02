Flip it Like Disick (E! at 9 Sunday) E!’s new series brings viewers inside the world of reality star Scott Disick as he and his team convert and design homes for Disick’s celebrity friends and family. (E! Entertainment)

(All times Eastern.)

Saturday Listings

Special

Sharks Gone Wild 2 (Discovery at 8) A recap of the year in sharks, from viral moments to advances in science.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Trade adviser Peter Navarro; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; journalists Guy Benson, Charles Lane, Gerald Seib, Gillian Turner.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10) Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), and Trey Gowdy, former House Oversight Committee chairman.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Ambassador to Oman Marc J. Sievers.

Returning

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix streaming) Minhaj’s Peabody Award-winning comedy series is his distinct take on culture and politics. Season 4.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Caesar plans to meet the woman he’s been talking to online for five years. Rebecca’s Tunisian boyfriend doesn’t know she’s keeping a secret. Avery must travel to a war zone to meet her boyfriend. Season 3.

Preacher (AMC at 9) Jesse returns home to Texas to take over his dad’s church but is thrown off by an event that he didn’t expect. Tulip and Cassidy embark on a journey to find God, meeting some very interesting characters along the way. Season 3.

Premiering

Serengeti (Discovery at 8) Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o narrates this six-part series highlighting Tanzania’s majestic wildlife and vast plains.

Special

CMA Fest (ABC at 8) Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini host the broadcast of country music’s biggest festival of the year, which took place at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium from June 6-9. The three-hour prime-time special includes performances by Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.