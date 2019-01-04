Listings for Jan. 5 and 6.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 7) Season 17.

Special

Vanished (History at 9) Former police detective Dave Paulides looks into missing-persons cases in national parks.

Sunday listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Host Llewellyn King discusses artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution with Charlie Northrup and Brad Jamieson of NeurSciences, and Robert Whitcomb, editor of New England Diary.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Al), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.), Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) Oman’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and the U.S. ambassador to Oman, Marc J. Sievers.

Specials

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC at 8) Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh co-host.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Reunion part 2.

UFO Cover-Ups: Secrets Revealed (History at 9) A speculation about the possible dangers that alleged UFO secrets could cause.

Premiere

Houdini’s Last Secrets (Science at 10) A docuseries about the famous magician.

Returning

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Season 15.

Midseason Premiere

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marge and Homer let Grandpa babysit the children.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 8:30) Aunt Gayle panics when Linda starts using essential oils.

Family Guy (Fox at 9) A local news anchor is intrigued by Peter’s new look.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Kensi and Deeks research where to go on their honeymoon.

Rel (Fox at 9:30) Rel seeks help from a therapist.