Looking for Leia (Syfy at 11) Focusing on women and non-binary folks, the show tells the stories of often-overlooked Star Wars fans.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Host Llewellyn King discusses climate change and the electric utility industry’s role with three energy experts from Guidehouse consulting.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Reps. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) and Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Exploring Japanese investment in America.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Rich Lowry of the National Review, Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, Helene Cooper of the New York Times.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 8) Terry and Smitty help Ray with some detective work.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Frank meets the woman of his dreams.

Movies

Christmas Wedding Runaway (UPtv at 7) A runaway bride does some soul-searching when she’s trapped in a snowed-in cabin with her grandmother and an ex at Christmas.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Mayors of neighboring towns and longtime rivals are determined to bat each other in the annual statewide Christmas spirit competition.

A Date by Christmas Eve (Lifetime at 8) Chelsea works for a popular dating app and discovers it has granted her magical powers to make “naughty” people good.

Specials

The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team (CBS at 8) The stars of the drama series welcome an audience full of active-duty military and veterans.

A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel (CBS at 9) Host Idina Menzel celebrates uplifting adoption stories with Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo and Kelly Rowland.

The Year: 2019 (ABC at 9) Showcasing another monumental year filled with celebrity romance, star drama, politics and breakout stars.

— Nina Zafar

