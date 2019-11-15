Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Former governor Deval Patrick (D-Mass.).

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) The ladies go to WorldPride in New York.

Poldark (PBS at 9) Ross and his friends must put everything on the line to save themselves and the country.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob and Linda attend a loft party on a stormy night.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 9) Kim and Kourtney plan a joint birthday party for their daughters.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Contessa and Scott go to therapy.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) A Navy lieutenant vanishes after a car accident.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Lip is overwhelmed by the demands of a newborn.

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) Featuring a multifunctional exercise device.

Supergirl (CW at 9) J’onn J’onnz makes a discovery about his brother’s whereabouts.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) The Griffins recount their own versions of well-known love stories.

Get Shorty (Epix at 10) Miles is questioned by detectives.

Madam Secretary (CBS at 10:30) Jason faces backlash.

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11:30) People all have one thing in common.

Premieres

Britain in Color (Smithsonian at 9) Using cutting-edge digital technology, witness the dramatic stories of the 20th-century British Empire presented entirely in color.

Returning

The Crown (Netflix) Season 3.

America in Color (Smithsonian at 8) Season 3.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 8) Season 7.

Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 4.

Movies

Random Acts of Christmas (Lifetime at 8) While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, a journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart.

Specials

Good Eats: Thanksgiving Special (Food at 8) Follow Alton Brown on his mission to throw off the dry turkey curse that’s haunted his family for ages.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular (Food at 10) Martha Stewart welcomes four cake artists to craft cake tributes to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats.

— Nina Zafar

