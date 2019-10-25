Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Austin Energy General Manager Jacqueline Sargent and other guests. Second in a two-part series.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m. and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Ccomposer Kristjan Jarvi discusses Estonian culture.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Lanhee Chen, Jeh Johnson, Andrea Mitchell, Amy Walter .

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 9) Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar, releases a memoir.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Quad celebrates her birthday and new cookbook.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) The team looks for a stolen painting worth $40 million.

Poldark (PBS at 9) George conspires against his old enemy.

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) Invention pitches including a product that helps with body pain.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Malefic and J’onn J’onzz reach a boiling point.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The group deals with an unexpected safety issue.

Mr. Robot (USA at 10) Darlene meets a bad Santa.

Madam Secretary (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Hanson questions Daisy about her past.

Miniseries

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO at 10:30) Seven-episode miniseries about the newfound freedom of a single mother dealing with an empty home after her son goes off to college.

Series Finale

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Helen and Noah confront old wounds when they are forced to evacuate the city as wildfires approach.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) John Cena, Luke Bryan.

— Nina Zafar

