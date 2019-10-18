Sunday Listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Former energy secretary Ernest Moniz, Paula Gold-Williams of CPS Energy and others on how climate change is changing electric utilities.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Pete Buttigieg, Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Michael McCaul (R-Tex.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.) Estonian American National Council President Marju Rink-Abel.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10 a.m.) The Washington Post’s Dan Balz, NPR’s Joshua Johnson, the American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka, the Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff Swan.

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Noah is embroiled in controversy.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina dissects a pig in science class.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E! at 9) Kim plans a vow renewal ceremony.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Kensi and Deeks investigate an officer’s murder.

Poldark (PBS at 9) Ross is given hope for the Despards’ return.

Shark Tank (ABC at 9) Business ideas including a device that offers bug bite relief.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Kara tries to mend her relationship with Lena.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Carol battles with the need for revenge.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Three versions of the reboot are shown to a focus group.

Get Shorty (EPIX at 10) Miles does business with the cartels.

Madam Secretary (CBS at 10) Elizabeth must respond after a UN gas attack.

Mr. Robot (USA at 10) Elliot gets owned by his own hack.

Specials

Uncovered: Killed by Hate (Oxygen at 7) With hate crimes on the rise, “Uncovered” explores the nation’s most brutal cases.

Expedition Amelia (Nat Geo at 8) Robert Ballard, the discoverer of the Titanic, sets out to search for Amelia Earhart’s airplane.

Late Night

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo at 10) Jackie Walters, Iyanla Vanzant.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) Alec Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale, Young Thug featuring Gunna.

— Nina Zafar

