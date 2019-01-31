The ABC Murders (Prime streaming) A detective (John Malkovich) tries to track down a killer who leaves a copy of the ABC Railway Guide at the scene of each murder. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel. Premieres today. (Ben Blackall/EPK)

Listings for Feb. 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8) Louis challenges Emery to a wrestling match.

The Blacklist (NBC at 9) The task force investigate a man whose recent inheritance seems fishy.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW at 9) Rebecca and Greg’s trip backfires.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) The final four contestants compete in a tableside challenge.

Dateline’s Chasing O.J. Simpson: The Untold Stories (NBC at 10) A look back on Simpson’s standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department, including the infamous car chase.

Premieres

Into the Dark: Down (Hulu streaming) The fifth episode of the horror anthology series involves a pair of co-workers getting trapped in an elevator over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Dear Ex (Netflix streaming) A teen is forced to choose between his mother and his late father’s lover. English subtitles.

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix streaming) A gallery owner in Los Angeles acquires a recently deceased artist’s paintings and finds there is more to them than meets the eye.

Russian Doll (Netflix streaming) A guest of honor at a party relives the same event over and over again, each time ultimately resulting in her death.

Deadly Excursion (LMN at 8) A mother and daughter try to survive a trip aboard a ship where the captain has ulterior motives.

Tropical Cop Tales (Adult Swim at midnight) Two cops retire to what they think will be paradise but are mistaken.

Late Night

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), Jennifer Rubin, Jon Meacham, Peter Hamby, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Mackie, Tim Gunn, Matthew Broussard.