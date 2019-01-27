Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate(Acorn TV streaming) The final installment of Agatha Raisin, involving a fishy new church curate in town, premieres today. Pictured: Ashley Jensen.

Listings for Jan. 28.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelor (ABC at 8 p.m.) The contestants and Colton travel to Singapore.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Chastain races to quarantine infected patients during a particularly bad flu season.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson suspects Tobias of a recent attack.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Lisa Vanderpump finally reveals TomTom to Sandoval and Schwartz.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Drs. Murphy, Reznick and Lim treat an autistic patient with a brain issue.

Premieres

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists (HBO at 8) A look at the careers of journalists Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill.

I Am the Night (TNT at 9) Based on the true story of Fauna Hodel, a girl who finds a connection in her past to the Black Dahlia case.

Returning

Fatal Attraction (TV One at 9) Season 8.

For My Man (TV One at 10) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 10) Tig Notaro.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Quinn, 21 Savage.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cliff Sims, Paul Simon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracy Morgan, Dave Salmoni.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Eric McCormack, Danielle Macdonald, Paige Weldon.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Alan Cumming, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Brendan Buckley.