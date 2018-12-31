AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin (Animal Planet at 6) The annual show will span four hours, and feature events such as obedience, agility, and rally and dock diving. (Royal Canin/Mark Jordon)

Listings for Jan 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

The 2019 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Funny or Die at 11 a.m.) Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon’s alter egos Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan host this comedy special.

Off the Grid on the Beach (HGTV at 5) A newly engaged couple buys a remote tropical home.

Pool in My House (HGTV at 6) A look at opulent indoor pools.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The matchmaking special.

From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2019 (WETA at 9) The Vienna Philharmonic celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Vienna State Opera.

Premieres

Comedians of the World (Netflix streaming) Comedians from around the world perform stand-up.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix streaming) The cleaning queen helps families get their lives and homes in order.

Deadly Secrets (ID at 6) A new docuseries about seemingly ordinary people who turn out to be killers.

Killing Time (ID at 7) A series focusing on the importance of the unaccounted-for time on the day of a murder.

American Nightmare (ID at 9) A new true-crime show.

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Alison Victoria flips homes in Chicago.

Bad Chad Customs (Discovery at 10) Chad Hiltz turns junkyard rejects into pieces of art.

Hometown Homicide (ID at 11) How small towns are turned upside down by murder.

Returning

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Your Worst Nightmare (ID at 4) Season 5.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC at 8) Season 6.

I Am Jazz (TLC at 10) Season 5.

Midseason Premiere

Lethal Weapon (Fox at 8) Cole tries to move on after Natalie gets engaged.