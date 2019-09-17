Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) Couples reunite to talk about life away from the cameras and experts — and to reveal if they are still married.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) LeeAnne finds creative ways to be able to afford her super expensive wedding gown.

Suits (USA at 9) Mike helps Harvey get over a personal loss. Things get complicated after an attempt to take down Faye.

Returning

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX at 10) Ryan Murphy’s terror anthology returns for its ninth season, which takes inspiration from ’80s slasher movies.

Special

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special (NBC at 10) A spotlight on Lilly Singh, the newest face of late-night TV.

Premiere

When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) A South Korean drama about Dongbaek, a single mother who finds love when she defies the social stigmas surrounding her. English subtitles.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) “Scrapisode.”

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dennis Miller, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Residente featuring Bad Bunny.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Thomas Rhett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Zach Galifianakis, Lake Bell, Fitz and the Tantrums.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kirsten Dunst, Billy Porter, Andrew Orolfo

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chelsea Handler, Sara Gilbert, Tove Lo, Yesod Williams.