Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix streaming) The actress and comedian dishes on her recent life events such as her marriage and pregnancy in another Netflix comedy special out today. (Elizabeth Sisson/Netflix)

Listings for March 19.

(All times Eastern.)

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Katie tries to help Taylor make her dreams of being the new “American Idol” champion come true.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Beth and Randall deal with their new life circumstances.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Lena starts helping Lisa behind Martin’s back.

Premieres

Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants’ minds are put to the test in this competition show hosted by Rob Lowe.

The Village (NBC at 10) The lives of residents of a Brooklyn apartment complex intertwine in dramatic ways.

Lost Gold of World War II (History at 10) An attempt to find the alleged gold buried in the Philippines by the Japanese during the Second World War.

One of a Kind (HGTV at 10) A home renovation show in which the homes are tailored to fit aspects of the owners’ personalities.

Returning

Restored by the Fords (HGTV at 9) Season 2

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy at 10:30) Season 3

Tosh.0 (Comedy at 10) Season 11

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN at 10) Season 5

Finale

Teachers (TV Land at 10) The group struggles to save Ms. Bennigan’s wedding. Series finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Isla Fisher, Mark Normand

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Will Packer

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Taye Diggs

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kobe Bryant, Aidy Bryant, Natalie Morales, Fletcher, Mick Fleetwood

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Hayes, Nico Parker

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Mark Hamill, Judah and the Lion.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Schwartz, Tim Roth, Leon Bridges

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Action Bronson