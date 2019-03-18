Listings for March 19.
(All times Eastern.)
American Housewife (ABC at 8) Katie tries to help Taylor make her dreams of being the new “American Idol” champion come true.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Beth and Randall deal with their new life circumstances.
Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Lena starts helping Lisa behind Martin’s back.
Mental Samurai (Fox at 9) Contestants’ minds are put to the test in this competition show hosted by Rob Lowe.
The Village (NBC at 10) The lives of residents of a Brooklyn apartment complex intertwine in dramatic ways.
Lost Gold of World War II (History at 10) An attempt to find the alleged gold buried in the Philippines by the Japanese during the Second World War.
One of a Kind (HGTV at 10) A home renovation show in which the homes are tailored to fit aspects of the owners’ personalities.
Restored by the Fords (HGTV at 9) Season 2
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy at 10:30) Season 3
Tosh.0 (Comedy at 10) Season 11
If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN at 10) Season 5
Teachers (TV Land at 10) The group struggles to save Ms. Bennigan’s wedding. Series finale.
Conan (TBS at 11) Isla Fisher, Mark Normand
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Will Packer
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Taye Diggs
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kobe Bryant, Aidy Bryant, Natalie Morales, Fletcher, Mick Fleetwood
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Hayes, Nico Parker
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Mark Hamill, Judah and the Lion.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ben Schwartz, Tim Roth, Leon Bridges
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Action Bronson
—