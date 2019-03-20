Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Jack (Sean Hayes, right) tests his commitment to monogamy when he finds himself stuck in an elevator with an ex-flame (Ryan Pinkston) during a snowstorm on tonight’s new episode. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Listings for March 21.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Maggie introduces the concept of mood rooms, and Alex and DeLuca argue over a patient.

Superstore (NBC at 8) The Cloud 9 employees get stuck at work during a massive snowstorm.

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Jack tries to reclaim his massage chair.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9:30) Tracy goes to Dubai for a potentially life-altering listing.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) Jack and Maya discover a dangerous issue threatening people stuck in a train car.

Swamp People (History at 9) Joey and Zak try to track down the gator that is threatening the others.

Broad City (Comedy Central at 10) Abbi starts to sell her New York possessions in preparation for the move.

For the People (ABC at 10) Sandra believes the kidnapping involved in her case was an accident.

Special

Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot (WE at 10) Rapper Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera renew their vows.

Documentary

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (Netflix streaming) The story of the soccer star.

Finale

Bring It! (Lifetime at 9) The Dolls encounter issues while on tour. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 12:30) Gad Elmaleh.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Courteney Cox.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Leana Wen.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joel Kinnaman, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sean Penn, Retta, Jenny Lewis.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andrew Rannells, Carla Lalli Music.