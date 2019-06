A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Sarika (Aparna Brielle, pictured) attempts to make a deal with Jack that she will get his book to her publisher aunt if he helps her get admitted to Harvard on tonight’s series finale episode.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila battle it out.

Finale

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) A new winner is crowned king or queen of the catwalk in the season finale.

Premieres

Jinn (Netflix streaming) A new Arabic supernatural drama.

The 3rd Eye 2 (Netflix streaming) A sequel film.

The Real World (Facebook Watch streaming) The long-running reality show is revived with a new season based in Atlanta.

Returning

Strange Angel (CBS All Access at 3 a.m.) Season 2.

Siren (Freeform at 8) Season 2.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta (WE at 9) Season 3.

Baskets (FX at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Don Cheadle.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Tim Ryan

(D-Ohio).

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sienna Miller, Josh Charles, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kevin Bacon, Mark Ronson, Lykke Li.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Hanks, Pamela Adlon, Koffee.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Amy Klobuchar ­

(D-Minn.), Regina Spektor.