Biography: The Trump Dynasty (A&E at 9) A look into the history of the Trump family. Pictured from left: Father Fred Trump, mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, Donald Trump and Marla Maples at their 1993 wedding. (Time & Life Pictures/LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

Listings for Feb. 25.

(All times Eastern.)

Special

The Green Book: Guide to Freedom (Smithsonian at 8) How the 1930s book by Victor Green helped African Americans safely travel around the country.

27th Annual Movieguide Awards (Hallmark at 10) Candace Cameron Bure hosts.

Premieres

London Kills (Acorn streaming) A detective series in which each episode focuses on a different murder.

Vice Live (Viceland at 9) Comedians Marie Faustin, Zack Fox, Sandy Honig and rapper Fat Tony comment on current events.

The Enemy Within (NBC at 10) An FBI agent is forced to team up with an infamous traitor to stop a highly dangerous criminal.

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It (HBO at 10) Inmates at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Indiana use filmmaking to document their experiences while serving time.

Midseason premiere

Shadowhunters (Freeform at 8) As everyone is trying to deal with Clary’s death, they find themselves fighting a new evil with the arrival of Jonathan Morgenstern.

Returning

The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 16.

In Ice Cold Blood (Oxygen at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ben Sinclair.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Robert Irwin, Robert De Niro, Florida Georgia Line.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Phoebe Robinson, Christian Siriano, Tom Lenk.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Katy Perry, Javier Bardem, Lil Pump.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Legend, April Ryan, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Epcar.