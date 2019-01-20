Black Lightning(CW at 9) Khalil and Jennifer admit their feelings for each other and start to plan their future on the midseason premiere episode. Now at a new time. Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning. (The CW/Jace Downs)

Listings for Jan. 21.

(All times Eastern.)

The Resident (Fox at 8) Nic bonds with her new partner at the clinic and a failed medical device leads to an investigation.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Katie hosts a “girl’s night in” party and Stassi creates her own holiday.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) The staff try to recover from the quarantine and Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Aaron Glassman go to visit Lea.

Premieres

Justice (Netflix streaming) A young lawyer tries to make it on her own in Abu Dhabi’s legal system.

Dating #NoFilter (E! at 10:30) Comedians watch dates and provide commentary.

Midseason Premiere

American Pickers (History at 9) Frank and Robbie go through a collection located in the bunkers of an old Army base.

Returning

Celebrity Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 2.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Season 16.

Special

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 9) Part one of the in-depth look into the murder case involving the real estate heir.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kerry Washington, JoJo Siwa, Joe Jackson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Method Man.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Intermission Accomplished: A Halftime Tribute to Trump, featuring Will Arnett, Alyssa Milano, Fred Willard, Jake Johnson, Fred Armisen, Anthony Atamanuik.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrea Savage, Death Cab for Cutie, Venzella Joy.