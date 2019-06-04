Black Mirror (Netflix streaming) The “Twilight Zone”-style series returns Wednesday for Season 5. Pictured: Pom Klementieff in an episode titled “Striking Vipers,” which pays homage to street fighting. (Pedro Saad/Netflix)

Listings for June 5.

(All times Eastern.)

MasterChef (Fox at 8) Part 2 of auditions.

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Rafael and Jane work on their co-parenting and Xo worries about her PET scan.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 9) Paul flies with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds in Las Vegas.

Archer (FXX at 10) Barry-6 tries to get into Archer’s safe.

Premiere

Lone Star Justice (ID at 10) Sheriff J.B. Smith and his team of detectives solve crimes in Smith County, Tex.

Specials

2019 CMT Music Awards (CMT at 8) Little Big Town hosts the country music show broadcast from Nashville.

Russia’s Wild Sea (Smithsonian at 8) A look at the Sea of Okhotsk, which remains relatively untouched by mankind.

Fatal Addiction: Hollywood’s Secret Epidemic (Reelz at 9) How opioids have affected the lives and careers of stars. Hosted by Nancy O’Dell.

Returning

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) Season 3.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Sophie Turner.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Randall Park.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Corden, Zoë Kravitz, Lewis Capaldi.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jada Pinkett Smith, Zachary Quinto, Bryce Vine.