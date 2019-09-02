Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 9) The season is drawing to a close, and each vessel and its crew are put to the test. Pictured: The Northwestern, captained by Sigurd Jonny “Sig” Hansen. (Discovery Channel)

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) The semifinals begin in Los Angeles.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Dean makes an unexpected return, forcing Caelynn into a difficult decision. Clay and Blake try to make the best of their situations.

Intervention (A&E at 9) Amanda has to make a decision about her love life that will have lasting repercussions. Family turmoil forces EJ back into a dangerous situation. Nicole and Janine talk about their respective recoveries.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The girls have a tourist day in L.A., complete with a double-decker tour bus, but drama overshadows the fun.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam covers why fatal car crashes are hard to prosecute, the problematic history of procuring cadavers and Border Control’s search policies.

Premiere

Valley of the Damned (ID at 10) A new seven-part series documenting the high crime rate in southern Colorado.

Returning

Mayans M.C. (FX at 10) After the events of the first season, the Reyes family is thrown off balance. A person telling secrets puts many in danger. Season 2.

Greenleaf (OWN at 10) The Greenleaf family tries to remain close during turbulent times, but outside forces try to cause conflict.

Special

Conan Without Borders: Greenland (TBS at 10) Conan travels to Greenland where he visits with locals, gives an update on the weather and sees icebergs.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bill Hader, Cara Delevingne, Lester Holt, Alec Benjamin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jim Gaffigan, Ann Curry.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kobe Bryant, Miles Brown, Marina.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dominic Cooper, Jonathan Groff, Red Hearse.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Schlossberg, Carter McLean.