Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Jenni gets involved with Ronnie’s relationship.

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Steve works to install an elevator in his new listing.

Premieres

The Unicorn (CBS at 8:30) A tightknit group of friends and family band together to help Wade cope after his wife’s death.

Perfect Harmony (NBC at 8:30) A former Princeton music professor works to reinvent a small-town church choir.

Carol’s Second Act (CBS at 9:30) At 50, a divorced, retired teacher pursues becoming a doctor.

Sunnyside (NBC at 9:30) A disgraced councilman is hired by a group of idealists to help them achieve U.S. citizenship.

Untold Stories of Hip Hop (We TV at 10) Host Angie Martinez interviews hip-hop artists who share untold stories.

Returning

Explained (Netflix) Season 2

Doc Martin (Acorn TV) Season 7

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Season 16

Superstore (NBC at 8) Season 5

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Season 3

A Million Little Things (ABC at 9) Season 2

The Good Place (NBC at 9) Season 4

Mom (CBS at 9) Season 7

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC at 10) Season 6

Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) Season 21

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Al Franken

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Colin Jost, Robert Irwin, Pusha T

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brittany Howard

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Christian Slater, Gary Clark Jr.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Mike Colter

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin, Bobby Flay

Nina Zafar