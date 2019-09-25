Carol’s Second Act (CBS at 9:30) At 50, a divorced, retired teacher pursues becoming a doctor.
Sunnyside (NBC at 9:30) A disgraced councilman is hired by a group of idealists to help them achieve U.S. citizenship.
Untold Stories of Hip Hop (We TV at 10) Host Angie Martinez interviews hip-hop artists who share untold stories.
Returning
Explained (Netflix) Season 2
Doc Martin (Acorn TV) Season 7
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Season 16
Superstore (NBC at 8) Season 5
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Season 3
A Million Little Things (ABC at 9) Season 2
The Good Place (NBC at 9) Season 4
Mom (CBS at 9) Season 7
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC at 10) Season 6
Law & Order: SVU (NBC at 10) Season 21
Late night
Conan (TBS at 11) Al Franken
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Colin Jost, Robert Irwin, Pusha T
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brittany Howard
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Christian Slater, Gary Clark Jr.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Mike Colter
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin, Bobby Flay
