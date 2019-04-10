Fam (CBS at 9:30) Clem (Nina Dobrev, left) and Nick (Tone Bell) have issues obtaining their marriage license the day before their wedding on tonight’s season finale. Also pictured: Odessa Adlon. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Listings for April 11.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Nancy Shepherd invites Amelia and Link to dinner while they’re in New York.

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Jack’s feud with his neighbor affects his date with Lynette.

The Orville (Fox at 9) Ed realizes that the Moclans have a secret.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) The team deals with the consequences of a citywide blackout, including a missing girl.

For the People (ABC at 10) Jay goes to work on his first drug case.

Premieres

Black Summer (Netflix streaming) A prequel series to the Syfy zombie drama Z Nation. Jaime King stars.

The Untold Story (A&E at 9) Investigative journalist Elizabeth Vargas dives into the often less-talked about issues that are plaguing society, such as sex slavery.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV at 11) A new reality dating show in which DJ Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” search for love from a batch of 20 singles.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bill Burr.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lizzo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emma Stone, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Tank and the Bangas.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Kiernan Shipka, Hozier.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Driver, Regina Hall, Anthony Carrigan.