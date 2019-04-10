Fam (CBS at 9:30) Clem (Nina Dobrev, left) and Nick (Tone Bell) have issues obtaining their marriage license the day before their wedding on tonight’s season finale. Also pictured: Odessa Adlon. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for April 11.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Nancy Shepherd invites Amelia and Link to dinner while they’re in New York.

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Jack’s feud with his neighbor affects his date with Lynette.

The Orville (Fox at 9) Ed realizes that the Moclans have a secret.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) The team deals with the consequences of a citywide blackout, including a missing girl.

For the People (ABC at 10) Jay goes to work on his first drug case.

Premieres

Black Summer (Netflix streaming) A prequel series to the Syfy zombie drama Z Nation. Jaime King stars.

The Untold Story (A&E at 9) Investigative journalist Elizabeth Vargas dives into the often less-talked about issues that are plaguing society, such as sex slavery.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV at 11) A new reality dating show in which DJ Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” search for love from a batch of 20 singles.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bill Burr.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lizzo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emma Stone, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Tank and the Bangas.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Kiernan Shipka, Hozier.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Driver, Regina Hall, Anthony Carrigan.

