F or the People (ABC at 10) Private investigator Ted (Charles Michael Davis) helps Sandra (Britt Robertson) defend a teenage gamer involved in the death of a senator on tonight’s Season 2 premiere. (Giovanni Rufino/ABC)

Listings for March 7.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Wolowitz watches the kids while Penny and Bernadette head off to San Diego.

Supernatural (CW at 8) Sam and Dean seek help from Rowena.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) James takes on Kelly Rowland as a client.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie grudgingly seeks help from a therapist to deal with her attention-deficit disorder.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Karen tries to alter the fate of her favorite romance novel character when she discovers Noah is the author.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team tries to stop a carjacking ring.

Premiere

The Order (Netflix streaming) A college student joins a secret group that battles dark forces.

Midseason Premieres

Superstore (NBC at 8) Dina and Garrett get stuck babysitting Glenn’s daughter.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) Andy and Sullivan remain in a state of peril while trapped in an overturned car.

Returning

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Judd Apatow.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Gloria Calderón Kellett.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) You’re Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2: A look at another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Pamela Adlon, Mumford & Sons.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kate Beckinsale, Jason George, Sam Fender.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cole Sprouse, Dan Levy, the Jonas Brothers.