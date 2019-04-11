Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8) Eddie is sent back to the United States after getting involved in an international incident, and the family gets a new "daughter” on tonight’s season finale. Pictured: Randall Park and Lucille Soong. (Richard Cartwright/ABC)
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for April 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Blindspot (NBC at 8) Jane and Weeler keep looking for the hooded figure.

Speechless (ABC at 8:30) JJ faces bad news from NYU as he gets ready to set off for college.

Proven Innocent (Fox at 9) The group is approached with a case involving a former frat boy accused of rape and murder.

Premieres

Huge in France (Netflix streaming) A French comedian struggles to get used to his civilian status after relocating to Los Angeles.

Special (Netflix streaming) Ryan O’Connell’s autobiographical show follows a young gay man living with cerebral palsy who attempts to make a new life for himself.

The Perfect Date (Netflix streaming) Noah Centineo plays a high school student who offers himself up as a date for women’s social events.

A Land Imagined (Netflix streaming) A detective investigates the death of a man who was caught up with a strange video game. English subtitles.

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Netflix streaming) Four roommates discover a secret that changes every thing.

Specials

American Masters: Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People (WETA  and WMPT at 9:30) Learn about the man who the prestigious award are named after.

Black Hole Hunters (Smithsonian at 9) Astronomer Shep Doeleman and his team attempt to capture an image of a black hole — a feat recently accomplished by scientists.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Seth Abramson, Dave Barry, Cornell Belcher, Wendy R. Sherman, Matt Welch.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ethan Hawke, Kate del Castillo, Ronny Chieng.

Sarah Polus