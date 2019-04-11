Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8) Eddie is sent back to the United States after getting involved in an international incident, and the family gets a new "daughter” on tonight’s season finale. Pictured: Randall Park and Lucille Soong. (Richard Cartwright/ABC)

Listings for April 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Blindspot (NBC at 8) Jane and Weeler keep looking for the hooded figure.

Speechless (ABC at 8:30) JJ faces bad news from NYU as he gets ready to set off for college.

Proven Innocent (Fox at 9) The group is approached with a case involving a former frat boy accused of rape and murder.

Premieres

Huge in France (Netflix streaming) A French comedian struggles to get used to his civilian status after relocating to Los Angeles.

Special (Netflix streaming) Ryan O’Connell’s autobiographical show follows a young gay man living with cerebral palsy who attempts to make a new life for himself.

The Perfect Date (Netflix streaming) Noah Centineo plays a high school student who offers himself up as a date for women’s social events.

A Land Imagined (Netflix streaming) A detective investigates the death of a man who was caught up with a strange video game. English subtitles.

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Netflix streaming) Four roommates discover a secret that changes every thing.

Specials

American Masters: Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People (WETA and WMPT at 9:30) Learn about the man who the prestigious award are named after.

Black Hole Hunters (Smithsonian at 9) Astronomer Shep Doeleman and his team attempt to capture an image of a black hole — a feat recently accomplished by scientists.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Seth Abramson, Dave Barry, Cornell Belcher, Wendy R. Sherman, Matt Welch.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ethan Hawke, Kate del Castillo, Ronny Chieng.