Listings for Dec. 13.

(All times Eastern.)

Botched (E! at 9) The doctors work to fix a patient who has a hole poked through her nose.

Mom (CBS at 9) Tammy tries to find a job to avoid more prison time, and Christy uncovers something about Adam.

Top Chef (Bravo at 9) The chefs compete in a Kentucky-themed challenge at the Maker’s Mark distillery.

Specials

Dr. Pimple Popper: The 12 Pops of Christmas (TLC at 9) Patients prepare for holiday parties.

Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year (NBCSN at 9) Watch the Golden State Warriors claim their award.

Returning

Wanted (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Midseason premiere

The Carbonaro Effect (TruTV at 10) Michael gives a woman a speeding license at the DMV.

Midseason finales

Supernatural (CW at 8) Sam and Dean go to Garth for help in finding out Michael’s plans.

Legacies (CW at 9) Alaric tries to help Rafael deal with his past as it comes back to haunt him.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bob Woodward.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Miley Cyrus, Regina King, Chloe X Halle.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Diane Kruger, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), Julián Castro.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Amy Adams, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Kurt Vile.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Julia Roberts, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, She & Him.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Natalie Portman, Adam Pally, Todd Sucherman.