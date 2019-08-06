(All times Eastern.)

Catfish (MTV at 8) Nev Schulman and his guest host Justin Combs help CJ track down a woman named Shana, who CJ has had an online relationship with for eight years.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) The couples reach the one month anniversaries of their marriages, which is a better experience for some than others.

Suits (USA at 9) Harvey and Donna’s relationship is tested by Faye.

Are You the One? (MTV at 9) One couple’s experience in the “Boom Boom Room” has eruptive consequences.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) Comedian Samantha Bee provides satirical commentary on politics and social issues.

Premieres

Bulletproof (CW at 8) The British television drama series follows NCA detectives and best friends Aaron Bishop and Ronnie Pike Jr. as they fight crime on the streets of East London.

BH90210 (Fox at 9) The hit show from the 90’s is back for a 6-episode reboot featuring the original cast members.

Special

Queen of the Pythons (Smithsonian at 8) This one hour special looks at the daily life and challenges of a 13-foot, 70-pound African rock python, including her journey in motherhood.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Michael Bennet, Natasha Lyonne

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Greg Kinnear, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Big Sean

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tiffany Haddish, Jared Harris, Smashing Pumpkins

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad, Michael “The Miz” Mizanin, Chris Janson

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Joel McHale, Betty Gilpin

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bernhard, Storm Reid, Julian Dorio