Holey Moley (ABC at 8) People compete on an over-the-top mini-golf course for the chance to win a $25,000 prize in this elimination-style game show. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Listings for June 20.

(All times Eastern.)

Siren (Freeform at 8) Helen and Rick find out more about their history in Bristol Cove.

Life in Pieces (CBS at 9) Jen is not a fan of John and Joan’s longtime cleaning lady when she comes to work for her.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) Pooch Hall vs. Dash Mihok.

Elementary (CBS at 10) A billionaire hires Holmes and Watson to look into a personal matter.

Premieres

The Wolf’s Call (Le chant du Loup) (Netflix streaming) A military expert in underwater acoustics tries to save France from potential nuclear war. English subtitles.

Family Food Fight (ABC at 9) Ayesha Curry hosts this new family-centered food competition show.

Reef Break (ABC at 10) A crime drama focusing on a former criminal who works as a fixer for the governor of a Pacific island.

Spin the Wheel (Fox at 9) Dax Shepard hosts this “Wheel of Fortune”-style game show.

Rosehaven (Sundance at midnight) A man returns to his hometown to find his best friend on his doorstep.

Returning

Riviera (Sundance streaming) Season 2.

The Wall (NBC at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lindsey Vonn.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Madonna, Ari Lennox, Guy Raz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Russell Crowe, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Raconteurs.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Acosta, Himesh Patel.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michael Sheen, Paul Giamatti, Mumford & Sons.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aubrey Plaza, Louie Anderson.