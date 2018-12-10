Jeff Beck: Still on the Run (Showtime at 7:30) The career story of the iconic 8-time Grammy winning musician, known as one of the best guitarists of his time, is documented in this film. Premieres tonight.

Listings for Dec. 11.

(All times Eastern.)

Documentaries

30 for 30: 42 to 1 (ESPN at 9) Buster Douglas’s stunning upset against Mike Tyson is detailed in this film.

Momentum Generation (HBO at 10) The stories of a group of influential surfers, from their beginnings as teenagers in Hawaii to today.

Specials

Vir Das: Losing It (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Tree of Life: A Concert for Peace and Unity (WETA and WMPT at 8) A memorial concert by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra honoring the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

The Little Couple (TLC at 10) A holiday-themed episode.

Midseason Finales

Supergirl (CW at 8) Supergirl, the Flash, Green Arrow and Superman join forces.

Blackish (ABC at 9) The family debates which movie to watch for the annual Christmas movie theater trip.

FBI (CBS at 9) OA takes over the identity of an illegal weapons informant to try to stop the underground sales.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) After Lena and Vlad kiss, things start to get messy.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride has to complete tasks assigned to him by an anonymous person.

Returning

Chopped (Food at 9) Season 41.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Meek Mill.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Lopez, Robert Klein, J Balvin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Whoopi Goldberg, Adam Pally, Jungle.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nicole Kidman, Ron Livingston, Smashing Pumpkins.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ellen DeGeneres, Patrick Wilson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ken Jeong, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Byer, Todd Sucherman.