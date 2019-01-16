Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) The Fab 5 from “Queer Eye” (from left, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski) perform on the season 5 premiere.

Listings for Jan. 17.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

A Discovery of Witches (Sundance streaming) A TV adaptation of the novel by Deborah Harkness about a young witch who falls into a forbidden romance with a 1,500-year-old vampire.

Backyard Envy (Bravo at 10) Landscape designers James DeSantis, Garrett Magee and Melissa Brasier redo backyard spaces.

Midseason Premieres

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) The staff try to save the lives of their patients amid a power outage.

Supernatural (CW at 8) Sam tries to reach Dean and stop Michael from causing any additional harm.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 9) Maggie insists on getting the group to run the Suicide Prevention 5K. New day and time.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise has to deal with secrets from her past.

Returning

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Don Cheadle.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rachel Brosnahan, Howie Mandel, Roy Wood Jr.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sarah Paulson, Killer Mike, Future.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Regina King, Jon Bernthal.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Rannells.

Tonight Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Strahan, Penn & Teller, Jason McGerr.