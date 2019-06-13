Los Espookys (HBO at 11) A new (mostly Spanish) comedy series from Fred Armisen about a group of friends living in Mexico City who turn their passion for horror into a business. (Jennifer Clasen/HBO)

Listings for June 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Midseason Premiere

Bridezillas (WE at 10) Season 12 continues.

Returning

Absentia (Prime streaming) Season 2.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City (Comedy at 11) Season 3.

Premieres

Life Overtakes Me (Netflix streaming) Refugee children in Sweden suffer from a syndrome that causes them to withdraw into a coma-like state.

The Alcàsser Murders (Netflix streaming) A docuseries examining the 1992 murders of three girls in Spain.

Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Netflix streaming) Contestants play a series of games over 24 hours without sleep.

Too Old to Die Young (Prime streaming) A detective lives a double life as a hit man in Los Angeles.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup (WE at 9) Follow the couples in life after prison.

16 Shots (Showtime at 9) A documentary about 17-year-old Laquan McDonald and his murder.

Jett (Cinemax at 10) Carla Gugino stars as a master thief freshly out of jail in this new series.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Ramy Youssef, Ivan Orkin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Aubrey Plaza, Dan Abrams.