Listings for March 26.

(All times Eastern.)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC at 8) Members of the audience play Stink Tank, Aw Snap!, One Eyed Monster, Don’t Leave Me Hanging, Know or Go and more.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Mariana pitches a new idea for an app to Evan.

Hoarders (A&E at 8) A Florida woman has three homes filled to the brim with stuff and needs to relinquish her items to avoid eviction.

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) The contestants incorporate their cultures into their cooking.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) The couples make last attempts at making their marriages work.

Chopped (Food at 9) Competitors make dishes from cheap ingredients in “dollar dish” challenges.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Lena and Martin tell the children that Lisa Apple’s baby is actually their half sister.

Special

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bobby Hall.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keri Russell, Martha Stewart, Conan O’Brien.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Harbour, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kobe Bryant, Cara Delevingne, Tom Walker.