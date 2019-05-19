Pawn Stars (History at 10 p.m. ET) Rick Harrison takes a look at an Afghani Pulawar Sword, a first-edition signed copy of “Game of Thrones” and other items when the series returns for Season 17 tonight.

Listings for May 20.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Private Lives of the Monarchs (Smithsonian at 8 p.m.) The secrets of England’s past rulers.

Specials

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Reunion part 3.

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 (CBS at 10) James Corden reflects on his favorite moments from the past year. Also featuring a brand-new carpool karaoke with singer Celine Dion.

Season Finales

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Constantine and Nora find Neron’s plan, and Nate comes up with a proposal to unite humans and magical creatures.

The Enemy Within (NBC at 10) Shepherd convinces Keaton to let her go to Cuba to try to stop an attack.

Returning

Beat Shazam (Fox at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jim Gaffigan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Lithgow, J Balvin, Sean Paul.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julianna Margulies, retired Navy Adm. William McRaven, a performance by the Broadway cast of “The Prom.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jon Hamm, Naomi Scott, Mavis Staples featuring Ben Harper.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Renée Zellweger, Ben Kingsley, Oliver Tree.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jeff Daniels, Logan Browning, Ann Beattie, Sebastian Thomson.