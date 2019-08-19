Pose (FX at 10) Blanca (Mj Rodriguez ) struggles to reassemble the House of Evangelista after a medical setback. (Pari Dukovic/FX)

(All times Eastern.)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Demi shares her conflicting feelings with Chris and re-connects with a woman from her past.

WWE SmackDown (USA at 8) Two King of the Ring matches will take place with Elias facing Kevin Owens and Andrade taking on Apollo Crews. Buddy Murphy and Daniel Bryan face off.

Intervention (A&E at 9) Recovering addict Alana tries to stay sober while remaining in a relationship with her addict boyfriend. Amanda risks losing custody of her son amid her addiction battle.

Chopped (Food Network at 9) The chefs face off in a hot-dog battle.

The Little Couple (TLC at 9) Bill recruits the kids to help make gifts for Jen’s birthday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Kelly’s dramatic departure from Tamra’s housewarming party prompts the other women to speak up. Gina reveals a secret to Emily, while Shannon and Braunwyn bond over the challenges of parenting.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam and Emily shed light on the marketing ploy that persuaded women to shave, as well as the creation of pockets.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Confrontational coaches Josh Payne and Nikki Simpson cause tension among the artists.

The Detour (TBS at 10:30) Nate gets married to save his family.

Special

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix streaming) The comic brings a deeply personal approach to his stand-up set, exploring topics such as therapy, love and societal restrictions.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Marc Maron

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Leading Ladies