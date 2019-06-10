Listings for June 11.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Episode 5, which was postponed Sunday because of the NBA Finals.

Premiere

Cheerleader Generation (Lifetime at 10) Inside the world of competitive cheerleading in the South.

Documentary

Ice on Fire (HBO at 8) Experts examine possible ways to prevent climate change from worsening.

Special

Inside Hollywood’s Wearable Art Gala (OWN at 10) Featuring appearances from Beyoncé, Tina Knowles Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Viola Davis and many more.

Returning

Outdaughtered (TLC at 9) Season 5.

Pose (FX at 10) Season 2.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) Season 12.

Most Expensivest (Viceland at 10) Season 3.

Finale

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Sutton celebrates the end of her design seminar. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Seth Green.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Kwame Onwuachi.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Selena Gomez, Elaine Welteroth, GoldLink featuring Maleek Berry.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tim McGraw, Jon Meacham, Tessa Thompson, Jessie Reyez featuring 6lack.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mindy Kaling, Adam Scott.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rachel Maddow, Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen.