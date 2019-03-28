Santa Clarita Die t (Netflix streaming) This horror comedy, about a woman (Drew Barrymore) who turns into a zombie and starts consuming human flesh, returns for Season 3. Also pictured: Timothy Olyphant. (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Listings for March 29.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Hanna (Amazon Prime streaming) Based on the 2011 movie by the same name about a girl raised to be an assassin.

Osmosis (Netflix streaming) Two siblings invent a dating device designed to find soul mates, but it has dire consequences.

The Highwaymen (Netflix streaming) Texas Rangers race to stop the infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

Bayoneta (Netflix streaming) A retired Mexican boxer gets his shot at a big comeback.

15 August (Netflix streaming) A young love story begins on India’s Independence Day. English subtitles.

Traitors (Netflix streaming) An English girl helps sniff out infiltrators in her government at the end of World War II.

Documentary

The Legend of Cocaine Island (Netflix streaming) A group tries to track down a duffel bag in the Caribbean that is allegedly filled with cocaine.

Returning

Harlots (Hulu streaming) Season 3.

On My Block (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), S.E. Cupp, Andrew Sullivan and Preet Bharara.