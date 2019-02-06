Song of Parkland(HBO at 7) A documentary about Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students (pictured at March for Our Lives) and drama teacher Melody Herzfeld trying to put on a musical after the shooting.

Listings for Feb. 7.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Wolowitz, Bernadette, Anu and Koothrappali reimagine Koothrappali’s canceled bachelor party.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) A patient tries to give Meredith dating advice.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8:30) Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis get into a quarrel, and Mary subs for Pastor Jeff.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 9) The squad tries to keep firemen out of their police bar.

Legacies (CW at 9) Lizzy has a run-in with someone who could potentially make all of her wishes come to life.

Swamp People (History at 9) Joey boasts a new secret weapon.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Will and Grace’s plan to win over Will’s new boss goes awry.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) Andy Grammer vs. Vanessa Morgan.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Nate and Annalise try to ensure that their secrets are safe with Gabriel.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nick Kroll.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dorothy Butler Gilliam.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kim Kardashian West, James Cameron, Christina Tosi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Pratt, Meghan McCain, Beirut.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Connelly, Richard E. Grant, Why Don’t We, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Matt LeBlanc, Will Arnett, Broods.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) J.J. Watt, Tim Meadows, Anna Konkle, Maya Erskine, Tucker Rule.