Songland (NBC at 10) Songwriters pitch their music to producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally in hopes of making the next big hit. Pictured: Tebby Burrows.

Listings for May 28.

(All times Eastern)

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) After Adena returns from New York, Kat wonders whether she’s prepared to see her.

Premieres

Running with Beto (HBO at 8) Follow along with Beto O’Rourke as he runs for the Senate in 2018. See more on the documentary from Hank Stuever .

30 for 30: Qualified (ESPN at 8) The story of Janet Guthrie, the first female racecar driver to make the Indy 500.

Guardians of the Glades (Discovery at 10) Dusty Crum works to rid the Florida Everglades of invasive snake species.

Returning

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Season 14.

Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Season 4.

America Unearthed (Travel at 10) Season 4.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Season 7.

Pure (WGN at 10) Season 2.

Sweet Home Sextuplets (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Specials

Biography: Jeff Dunham — Talking Heads (A&E at 8) An in-depth look at the comedian, featuring interviews with Howie Mandel and Jay Leno.

Biography: Jeff Foxworthy — Stand Up Guy (A&E at 10) Kathleen Madigan, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy join Foxworthy to discuss his life and career.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Taron Egerton, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the Specials.