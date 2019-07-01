A Capitol Fourth (WETA at 9) John Stamos hosts with special guests celebrating Independence Day with performances and fireworks on the Mall. Pictured: Fireworks illuminate the National Mall on July 4, 2018. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

(All times Eastern.)

Elementary (CBS at 10) Holmes and Watson try to catch the murderer of a thief whose victims are other criminals, while Capt. Gregson realizes his temporary successor might not be the person they claimed to be.

Specials

Salute to America (Fox News and CSPAN at 6:30) President Trump’s celebration of America with fireworks, flyovers and tanks.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC at 8) Broadcast from the Brooklyn Bridge with fireworks and performances from hosts Ciara and Derek Hough. Other acts include Khalid, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and others.

Returning

Stranger Things (Netflix streaming) Season 3. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Premiere

Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu streaming) The latest creation from Blumhouse’s “Into the Dark” series imagines a young woman trying to cross the Mexican border only to end up in a nightmare version of America.