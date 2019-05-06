Listings for May 7.

(All times Eastern.)

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) Contestants create meals for their female role models.

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Greg tries to get Oliver to come clean about his love for ballet.

The Flash (CW at 8) Cicada II threatens the meta-human race.

Black (ABC at 9) A flashback shows Rainbow’s upbringing.

Chopped (Food at 9) A brunch-themed competition.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max comes up with a way to deal with patients who don’t have insurance.

Premiere

Foster (HBO at 8) A documentary about the foster care system with an emphasis on the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Returning

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 9) Season 6.

Midseason Premiere

Intervention (A&E at 8) Season 19 continues with an episode about addicted moms.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Liam Cunningham.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Topher Grace, Angela Kinsey, Joshua Snyder.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Valerie Jarrett.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amy Poehler, Ryan Eggold, Vampire Weekend.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anne Hathaway, Ari Melber.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George Clooney, Mehmet Oz, Pink Sweat$.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Bell, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tom Odell.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taraji P. Henson, Meghan McCain, Arizona, Phillip “Fish” Fisher.