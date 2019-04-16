The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) The Emmy-winning reality series, in which teams compete for a $1 million prize returns Wednesday night for Season 31. Pictured are Rachel Reilly, left, and Elissa Slater. (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Listings for April 17.

(All times Eastern.)

Empire (Fox at 8) Jeff Kingsley tries to get to the bottom of Lucious and Tracy Kingsley’s dynamic.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Jughead and FP set out to find the source of a tainted batch of fizzle rocks.

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Jane turns to Petra for advice when she feels her friends aren’t being honest with her.

Star (Fox at 9) Simone and Alex get ready for their ASA performance.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) The team takes on a new mission of transporting a prisoner.

Documentary

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix streaming) Concert and behind-the-scenes footage are utilized to show the impact of the singer’s 2018 Coachella performance.

Premiere

Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World (WETA at 10) A look at how six concepts forever altered the course of history.

Finale

The Magician (Syfy at 9) Season finale.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jim Jefferies

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) DeWanda Wise, Brittany Snow

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate Beckinsale, Ralph Macchio, Rudy Francisco

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Spader, Anna Palmer, Jake Sherman, the Lumineers

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gina Rodriguez, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Rufus Du Sol.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Seth MacFarlane, Linda Cardellini, the 1975

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hank Azaria, Melissa Fumero, Brandon Maxwell